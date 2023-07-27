Stellantis surpasses forecasts, achieves remarkable 37% spike in net profit

Stellantis, the world's third-largest carmaker by sales, had an impressive performance in the first half of 2023, with a remarkable 12 percent year-on-year surge in net revenues and an astounding 37 percent spike in net profit.

In their recent report on Wednesday, the company revealed that their January-June adjusted profits before interest and tax (EBIT) rose by 11 percent to 14.1 billion euros ($15.6 billion), surpassing the analysts' forecast of 12.1 billion euros, as per Reuters poll.

During the second quarter alone, Stellantis achieved a remarkable milestone, generating a whopping $109 billion in net revenues, with their net profit reaching an impressive $12 billion, showcasing the company's robust financial position and market prowess.

The surge in net revenues and profits can be attributed to a substantial nine percent year-on-year increase in consolidated shipments, totaling 3.202 million units, further solidifying its position in the automotive industry.

Pricing power as key driver of earnings and green mobility

Natalie Knight, the newly appointed CFO of the group, emphasised that pricing power remains the primary driver of the group's earnings, encompassing Fiat, Peugeot, Alfa Romeo, Ram, and Jeep. She further elaborated that the company successfully implemented several price hikes and adeptly maintained them while also strategically assessing the need for additional pricing adjustments in the first half.

Stellantis facilitated this impressive boost in earnings by reducing supply constraints and returning to normal inventory levels, enabling the company to meet the demands of a growing market effectively.

However, its achievements extend beyond increased sales; the company is also at the forefront of driving sustainable practices. Their commitment to green mobility has yielded significant results, with sales of battery electric vehicles (BEV) and low-emission vehicles (LEV) surging by 24 percent and 28 percent year-on-year, respectively. Stellantis sold an impressive 169,000 battery electric vehicles and 315,000 low-emission vehicles, cementing their position as a leading force in eco-friendly transportation.

Profit margin concerns

Stellantis is facing concerns regarding its profit margin, particularly after Tesla of the United States initiated a wave of price discounts in China in January, putting pressure on automakers and suppliers to cut costs. The company's adjusted EBIT margin declined to 14.4 percent from 14.5 percent a year ago as the pricing power, boosted by a considerable inflationary environment in the previous year, no longer persisted, according to Chief Executive Carlos Tavares.

Reuters quoted Taveres as saying, "If the market is more competitive in terms of pricing, we need to work harder on cost reduction to make sure that we give back to the market the breathing space it needs while protecting our per unit margins."

However, he highlighted that Stellantis' margin performance still outperformed Tesla's and General Motors margins, which stood at 10.5 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively.

Furthermore, the company's optimism about its future prospects is clearly demonstrated through its share buyback program. The company has already repurchased shares worth 774 million dollars and has set a target to complete a buyback of 1.6 billion dollars by the end of the year. This move highlights Stellantis' belief in its own growth and reinforces its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.