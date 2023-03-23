Starbucks' new CEO Laxman Narasimhan says will work as a Barista

We have all dreamed of having bosses who will join us and work alongside us, but alas, not everyone is that lucky. However, the new Starbucks boss, Laxman Narasimhan, will do just that. According to a letter he sent to the coffee chain employees, Narasimhan will be trying his hand at being a barista and will work at Starbucks stores half a day every month. As part of his training before taking over as CEO of Starbucks, he reportedly underwent a six months "immersive" training experience where he also learnt how to be a barista.

"I have learned so much about the retail experience from working in our stores."

"To keep us close to the culture and our customers, as well as to our challenges and opportunities, I intend to continue working in stores for a half day each month, and I expect each member of the leadership team to also ensure our support centres stay connected and engaged in the realities of our stores for discussion and improvement," he wrote in the letter published on Starbucks website.

"We are a team of partners, and as CEO, I will continue to earn my green apron every day," he added.

Before Starbucks, Narasimhan worked as an executive at PepsiCo. He took over the reins as the CEO of the American multinational chain of coffeehouses on March 20. His appointment comes at a time when Starbucks faces massive strikes at the hands of its employees who are demanding that the multinational coffee brand stop its antiunion coercion.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE