Spacebound! Virgin Galactic gears up for final test flight in May, shares rise

Virgin Galactic is preparing to make space tourism a reality, The space-tourism company backed by billionaire Richard Branson announced its final test flight on Monday. Reuters reported that the company hopes to launch its first commercial flight in late June after this final test of the spaceflight system and astronaut experience. Shares of the company jumped by 4 percent following the announcement, highlighting the level of interest in Virgin Galactic's space tourism plans.

The announcement comes after the company had to delay its commercial service to the first quarter of 2023 after supply-chain crises and labor shortages.

However, after completing a lengthy upgrade for its centerpiece spacecraft in February, it has reopened ticket sales for spacecraft flights. With tickets priced at $450,000 per person and an initial deposit of $150,000, space enthusiasts are keen to be part of this ground-breaking experience.