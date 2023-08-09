S&P Global abandons alphanumeric ESG scores

S&P Global Inc. will no longer publish ESG scores along with its credit ratings as the company adjusts its approach in response to investor feedback.

This decision comes amidst the challenges faced by rating providers in an evolving landscape where a consensus is lacking on how to effectively evaluate the long-term financial implications of environmental, social, and governance factors for issuers.

Reports indicate persistent investor confusion regarding the formulation of ESG ratings. Despite discontinuing ESG scores within credit ratings, the company assures that this update will not impact its commitment to ESG principles, criteria, or research pertaining to environmental, social, and governance issues.

"We have determined that the dedicated analytical narrative paragraphs in our credit rating reports are most effective at providing detail and transparency on ESG credit factors material to our rating analysis," the rating agency said, cited by Reuters.

The credit rating agency started publishing alphanumeric scores from one to five in 2021 to evaluate the environmental, social, and corporate governance factors (ESG) of companies.

This scoring mechanism was designed to provide a straightforward and visual representation, serving as a scorecard to underscore the significance of environmental, social, and governance factors within credit rating assessments.

For instance, Visa received a score of two for both "E" and "S" and a three for "G," while FirstEnergy, an Ohio utility under scrutiny, obtained a four for "G," which is S&P's second-lowest rating.

Furthermore, as a result of this announcement, other credit rating agencies like Moody's and Fitch Ratings have also come under the spotlight, with similar moves in response to S&P's ESG scores, maintaining the use of alphanumeric ratings.

However, some experts believe that S&P reports will offer a more vivid insight into the methodology employed by the rating agency when determining a company's ESG rating.

"The ESG credit indicators were intended to illustrate and summarise the relevance of ESG credit factors to our rating analysis," S&P said. "This update does not affect our ESG principles criteria or our research and commentary on ESG-related topics, including the influence that ESG factors can have on creditworthiness."