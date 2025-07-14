South Korea to order fuel switch inspections on Boeing jets after deadly crash

South Korea’s government says it will instruct all domestic airlines operating Boeing aircraft to inspect fuel switch locking mechanisms, after a fatal crash involving an Air India 787 put renewed focus on a long-standing safety advisory from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). According to Reuters, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) confirmed on Monday that the upcoming directive will apply to South Korean carriers flying affected Boeing models, including the 787 Dreamliner. The ministry did not give a specific timeline for issuing the formal order or completing inspections.

FAA advisory under scrutiny after India crash

The renewed safety push comes in the wake of a catastrophic crash last month involving an Air India Boeing 787-8, which killed 260 people. A preliminary investigation report released in India cited a 2018 FAA safety bulletin warning airlines to check the locking feature of fuel cutoff switches. The FAA advisory, however, was only a recommendation—not a mandatory directive.

According to the FAA document, operators of various Boeing models, including the 787, were urged to inspect the fuel switches to ensure they could not be moved accidentally. But India’s preliminary crash report said Air India had never conducted those recommended checks. Maintenance records also showed that the throttle control module, housing the fuel switches, had been replaced in both 2019 and 2023.

Boeing and FAA say systems remain safe

The safety spotlight on Boeing comes amid heightened global scrutiny over its aircraft design and production quality. As per Reuters reporting on Sunday, Boeing and the FAA have privately assured airlines and regulators that the fuel switch locks are safe and that additional inspections are not required.

Yet national aviation regulators are increasingly unwilling to rely solely on voluntary measures.

How many Boeing jets fly in South Korea?

South Korea’s major airlines operate more than 100 Boeing aircraft across their commercial and cargo fleets, as per 2024 data compiled by Cirium and fleet-tracking platform ch-aviation. The majority, over 80 jets are Boeing 737s, including both 737-800s and 737 MAX variants, flown by carriers such as Korean Air, Jin Air, Jeju Air and T’way Air.

Korean Air and Asiana Airlines also operate roughly 30 wide-body jets, including Boeing 777s and 787 Dreamliners, primarily for long-haul international routes. In addition, both carriers field Boeing 747 and 767 freighters through their cargo divisions. Korean Air is currently the world’s largest operator of the Boeing 747-8 passenger aircraft, according to its official fleet disclosures. These aircraft form the backbone of South Korea’s trans-Pacific passenger and cargo operations, with several deployed on key US and European routes.

What about the cost of inspection?

While South Korea’s transport ministry has not published any cost estimates for enforcing inspections of Boeing fuel cutoff switches, aviation maintenance experts say such inspections generally cost between $3,000 and $10,000 per aircraft, depending on model and labour costs. For over 100 Boeing jets in South Korean fleets, that suggests a total cost in the range of $300,000 to $1 million for a nationwide compliance sweep.

According to data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), such safety inspections are typically absorbed as part of airlines’ regular maintenance budgets but can still tighten margins, especially for low-cost carriers operating large single-aisle fleets. As per Cirium and ch-aviation estimates, Korean Air and Asiana would bear most of the wide-body-related costs given their large 777 and 787 fleets used on trans-Pacific routes.

A global wave of inspections?

The Korean order is likely to be part of a broader international reaction.

According to industry experts cited by Reuters, aviation regulators often choose to enforce recommended inspections themselves after a major accident, even when the FAA does not make them mandatory. European safety authorities are also reviewingthe FAA’s advisory history following the India crash, according to Reuters sources.

While Boeing has declined immediate comment on South Korea’s announcement, the planemaker faces fresh questions about the clarity of its maintenance guidance and the rigour of its voluntary inspection recommendations. For South Korea’s airlines, the planned inspections add a layer of operational complexity just as passenger demand surges in the peak summer season. As the Air India crash investigation continues, regulators across Asia and beyond will be watching closely balancing the need to reassure passengers with the imperative to keep fleets flying safely.