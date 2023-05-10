Soon, AI-powered chatbots to take customer orders at Wendy's

The next time you stop by at a Wendy's drive-thru in the United States, there is a high possibility that an AI chatbot may take your order.

Media reports say that the popular US fast-food joint will begin testing artificial intelligence chatbots for drive-thrus from June.

This is being done to improve customer service amid a labour shortage, add media reports.

"AI chatbots create a huge opportunity for us to deliver a truly differentiated, faster and frictionless experience for our customers," CEO Todd Penegor said in a statement.

The first test location will be a Wendy's restaurant in Colombus, which is located in the US state of Ohio.

During the test phase, a restaurant employee will monitor the drive-thru to make sure the AI-powered chatbot can address customer requests.

The chatbot, which will have a female voice, has been programmed to understand requested items that aren’t phrased exactly as they appear on the menu.

After the chatbot confirms the order on the screen, a ticket will make its way to the kitchen.

Rise of AI chatbots

Deploying AI chatbots is being seen not just as an alternative to human labour but also as a cost-effective tool.

Wendy's has claimed that 80 percent of its customers like to order via drive-thrus, which gained massive popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many experts believe that using AI to take orders could help Wendy’s because it is behind its competitors in wait time and accuracy.

it will also help the company to accelerate its growth while cutting costs.

The release of OpenAI's ChatGPT in November last year triggered renewed interest in artificial intelligence among companies.

ChatGPT's instant success -- it took just five days for it to reach one million users -- started a race among tech giants to use the AI-powered chatbot technology in business.