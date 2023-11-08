Sipping with sorrow: Wine output drops to 1961 levels

In a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of agriculture, the global wine industry is facing its toughest challenge in decades. The International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) has predicted a 7% drop in global wine production in 2023, taking it to a level not seen since 1961.

The global picture

This downturn affects nearly every wine-producing region around the world. It's not just one nation's problem; it's a global phenomenon. The OIV's analysis is based on data from 29 countries, representing 94% of global wine production. Extreme weather conditions, including early frosts, heavy rainfall, and droughts, are the culprits behind this widespread drop in production.

Country-wise impact

In the Southern Hemisphere, countries like Australia, Argentina, Chile, South Africa, and Brazil have been hit hard, experiencing production reductions ranging from 10% to a staggering 30%. These once-thriving wine regions are grappling with challenging weather patterns, and the consequences are clear.

In the Northern Hemisphere, Italy, Spain, and Greece have faced their fair share of difficulties during the growing season. Italy, in particular, witnessed a 12% drop in production, marking its lowest level since 2017. Spain, another heavyweight in the wine world, saw a 14% decrease year on year and a 19% fall over five years. As a result, the European Union's wine production has hit its third-lowest point in the last century, falling by 7% to 150 million hectoliters.

Exceptions to the rule

Not all regions are suffering equally. The United States, the world's fourth-largest wine producer, has shown resilience with a 12% increase in production in 2022. Cooler temperatures and ample winter rains in California's Napa and Sonoma valleys have played a pivotal role in this success.

France, renowned for its wine production, has managed to maintain its production levels and now stands as the world's top wine producer for the first time in nine years.

New Zealand is yet another bright spot, with predictions of surpassing its five-year production average.

The silver lining

Amid the challenges, there's a silver lining. The OIV suggests that reduced production could potentially help stabilise a shrinking wine market. Global wine consumption is on the decline, and stocks are high in many regions. This could prevent a drastic drop in prices, providing some relief to the industry.

New techniques, technologies, and a renewed focus on sustainability are emerging as the industry's response to climatic challenges. As the wine world navigates these trials, it's crafting its own vintage - one with a promise of better years ahead.