Sensex snaps 4-day rally, ends below 49,200; Nifty at 14,850

The benchmark indices snapped a four-day winning streak with the Nifty50 falling below 14,900 levels as banking & financials and IT stocks were under pressure.

S&P BSE Sensex shredded 341 points, or 0.69 per cent, to end the session at 49,162 levels. During the day, the index traded within a range of 49,304 and 48,988 levels.

The Nifty50 index held the 14,850-mark today and settled at 14,851 levels, down 92 points or 0.61 per cent. The index breadth remained neck and neck with 28 stocks in the red against 22 stocks in the green.

JSW Steel, Hindalco, Wipro, and Divis Labs were the additional losers on the Nifty index while Coal India, Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL, and UPL were the additional gainers.

The broader markets, however, remained resilient to the market fall and ended higher today. The S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.60 per cent and 0.80 per cent, respectively.

