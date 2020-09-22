Sensex slips 300 points; Nifty ends at 11,154

Domestic stock market indices ended lower on Tuesday following weakness in global peers. Asian shares were weaker on concerns about new pandemic lockdowns in Europe and after reports about financial institutions allegedly moving illicit funds hurt global banking stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 300 points or 0.79 per cent to settle at 37,734 levels. The broader Nifty50 index fell below the 11,200-mark to 11,154, down 97 points, or 0.86 per cent. India VIX slipped nearly 5 per cent to 21 levels.

Global markets

Asian shares were broadly weaker Tuesday as possible delays in expanded US stimulus and concerns about fresh pandemic lockdowns in Europe dented the recent positive sentiment towards global equity markets. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 233.84 points or 0.98 per cent at 23,716.85.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.66 per cent to 9,576.81. Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.26 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.18 per cent.

In Europe, stock markets clawed back some ground, a day after rising second waves of the coronavirus epidemic caused the region’s biggest wipeout since June and drover investors back to government bonds.

In commodities, oil futures were little changed after sharp overnight losses, as the latest tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico lost strength.

(With inputs from Reuters)