Sensex rises over 270 points, Nifty around 11,400

Domestic stock markets rose over half a per cent on Friday, lifted by financials and bank stocks, while volatility index, India VIX, dipped 4 per cent to below 20 levels.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 277 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 38,500 levels, and the Nifty50 index hovered around the 11,400-mark. PowerGrid (up 3%), NTPC and SBI (both up 2%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Meanwhile, stock exchanges BSE and NSE have cautioned market participants against unsolicited messages being circulated in respect of various listed companies.

The move comes after such messages were being circulated through SMS and WhatsApp about certain listed companies, an exchange official said.

"It is observed that in recent past, exchange has been receiving multiple emails giving references of unsolicited messages circulated with reference to various listed companies," the two exchanges said in similar-worded circulars on late Thursday night.

(With inputs from agencies)