Sensex rises 300 points, Nifty rise on strong global sentiments

Domestic stock markets rose and the Nifty gained for a sixth straight session on Tuesday as gains in ICICI Bank Ltd following the launch of a share sale put market fears over rising coronavirus cases on the back burner.

The S&P BSE climbed 338 points to 38,520 levels and the Nifty50 index topped the 11,350-mark.

Private-sector lender ICICI Bank rose as much as 2.27% to a more than 2-week high and was the top gainer on the Nifty after it set floor price of 351.36 rupees per share for its qualified institutional placement.

The Nifty private banking index advanced over 1% in early trading.

Among the major asian markets, the Japanese Nikkei 225 index shot up 1.75 per cent, South Korean Kospi roared 1.66 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng skyrocketed2.44 per cent while the Shanghai index added 0.33 per cent in the opening bell trade session.

At the Wall Street yesterday, Dow Jones rose 1.30 per cent, Nasdaq shed 0.39 per cent, SmallCap 2000 rose 1.03 per cent while S&P 500 added 0.27 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)