Sensex rallies 272 points, Nifty ends above 14,700

Indian stock markets closed with gains on the weekly expiry. S&P BSE Sensex gained 272 points to close at 48,949 while the 50-share index closed at 14,725 level, up 107 points or 0.7 per cent.

Bajaj Auto and HDFC were the top gainers on Sensex, both gaining more than 2% each. On the other hand, Power Grid, ONGC, and Asian Paints were the top laggards.

Broader markets mirrored the up-move and so did India VIX, the volatility gauge. Bank Nifty ended with gains but the Nifty PSU Bank index recorded some profit booking.

Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank and Pharma indices nursed losses on the NSE today, down 1.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively. On the upside, metals and IT stocks continued to shine with the Nifty Metal and IT indices soaring up to 2.5 per cent.

Global markets

European stocks inched higher on Thursday, hovering near record levels, as strong earnings reports from AB Inbev and several eurozone banks added to an upbeat mood sparked by solid economic data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2 per cent, with food and beverage, utilities and telecoms leading the gains.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.8 per cent as it reopened after a five-day holiday while MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.19 per cent. But Chinese shares, also resuming trade for the first time since last week, wobbled. The CSI300 fell 1.2 per cent, led by falls in biotech firms.

(With inputs from Reuters)