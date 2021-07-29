Sensex, Nifty end with decent gains led by metals, IT stocks

The Sensex and Nifty closed the day higher on Thursday, boosted by advances in metals and IT companies amid favourable global cues.

The surge was supported by broader indexes, midcap and smallcap indices, which each gained over half a per cent.

Nifty Metal led all sector indexes with a gain of over 5%, followed by IT, PSU Bank, and realty indices.

The Nifty FMCG, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Pharma sectors all finished with losses.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 209 points, or 0.4 per cent, to end at 52,653 levels, led by Tata Steel (up 6.8 per cent), Bajaj twins, SBI, HCL Tech, and Sun Pharma.

It's NSE counterpart, Nifty50, meanwhile, ended tad below 15,800-mark at 15,779, up 69 points. The BSE Mid- and SmallCap indices, too, added 0.39 per cent and 0.90 per cent, respectively.

