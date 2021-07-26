Sensex, Nifty end lower amid volatility

Benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile trade on July 26 with Nifty below 15,850.

The 30-share BSE barometer closed at 52,852 levels, down 123.5 points or 0.23 per cent, while its NSE counterpart shut shop 32 points or 0.2 per cent lower at 15,824-mark. The broader markets, however, outperformed the frontline indices with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices adding 0.06 per cent and 0.34 per cent, respectively.

The Nifty energy index fell 1%, while the bank, auto, and PSU Bank indices also finished lower.

However, there was modest buying in the metal, pharmaceutical, and information technology sectors.

Indian rupee ended flat at 74.40 per dollar, amid volatile trade saw in the domestic equity market.

It opened marginally lower at 74.46 per dollar against Friday's close of 74.40 and traded in the range of 74.40-74.52.

