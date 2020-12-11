Sensex hits fresh record high, jumps 200 points, Nifty above 13,500

Indian stock market indices returned to their record-breaking ways after a day's break, logging fresh record highs in Friday's morning deals.

Sensex was trading 247.30 points higher at 46,184.36 and Nifty gained by 67.40 points to 13,545.70. During the session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 46,277 and Nifty too logged a record high of 13,566.

Yesterday, Sensex ended 143 points lower at 45,959 and Nifty fell 50 points to close at 13,478.

Global markets

Overseas, Asian stocks were mixed on Friday as investors kept an eye on negotiations over additional fiscal stimulus in the U.S. In the US, stocks closed little changed on Thursday as lawmakers struggled to push through new fiscal stimulus before year-end. The sentiment was also dampened by the release of weaker-than-expected jobless claims data.

(With inputs from agencies)