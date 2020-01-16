Sensex hits 42,000 for first time, Nifty at a record high

Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty on Thursday rose up to fresh highs after US-China signed an initial trade deal which helped them reduce tensions in the ongoing trade war. The investors shifted focus to domestic corporate earnings.

The BSE Sensex opened at 41,959.19, climbing 86 points from the last closing. Nifty too, has jumped to its record high of 12,357.

At 10.50 am Sensex was up by 52 points at 41,924.79 and Nifty at 12,349.50.

Private-sector lender Yes Bank Ltd, up as much as 2.3%, was the top gainer on the Nifty. Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd climbed 1.3% to a near seven-week high.

Cable television company DEN Networks Ltd jumped 5% to its highest since Sept. 25, 2019, after reporting a profit for the December quarter, compared with a loss last year.

The Nifty Metal index dropped 0.9%. Miner Vedanta Ltd, the biggest loser in the Nifty index, dropped as much as 1.8%, while Tata Steel Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd declined 1.2 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

