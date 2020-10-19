Sensex gains over 448 points, Nifty ends above 11,850

The Indian stock market ended around one per cent higher on Monday on the back of gains in financial and FMCG stocks. Positive global cues also boosted investor sentiment.

Sensex gained 448.62 points or 1.12 percent to close at 40,431.60 while the Nifty settled at 11,873.05, up 110.60 points or 0.94 percent.

The rupee settled on a flat note and fell 2 paise to 73.37 against the American currency on Monday even as the domestic equity market was trading with significant gains.

The local unit opened at 73.38 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market and finally finished the day at 73.37 against the greenback, down by just 2 paise over its previous close of 73.35.



Global markets

European stocks rallied on Monday as rising hopes of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year and a US fiscal package before elections offset concern over record daily infections in the region.

Wall Street futures rose 0.9 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices fell as concerns over surging coronavirus cases globally dampened the prospects for demand recovery while China’s third-quarter economic growth was weaker than expected.

(With inputs from Reuters)