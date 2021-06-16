Sensex falls 271 points, Nifty ends below 15,800

Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Wednesday dragged by metals and banking stocks amid mixed global cues.

Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices also declined. Barring Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT, all other sectoral indices witnessed selling pressure.

BSE Sensex fell 271 points or 0.51 per cent to 52,502, while the broader Nifty 50 index declined 102 points or 0.64 per cent to settle at 15,767. The top BSE Sensex laggards were Power Grid Corporation of India, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), L&T, and UltraTech Cement, among others.

Global market

Asian shares were subdued on Wednesday with investors wary of any hint of hawkishness from the US Federal Reserve given lofty asset valuations rely so heavily on an endless supply of super-cheap money.

Japan's Nikkei ended 0.5 per cent lower and China's Shanghai Index dipped 1 per cent. South Korea's Kospi and Australia's ASX200, on the other hand, gained 0.6 per cent and 0.01 per cent, respectively.

In Europe, gains in financial and industrial stocks lifted indices, with the pan-European STOXX 600 up 0.2 per cent.

