Sensex ends choppy trade 70 points higher, Nifty tops 13,750

Domestic stock market indices posted their longest run of weekly gains since April 2019, ending higher for seven straight weeks. Today's session was rangebound, with both the benchmarks ending little changed.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex settled the day at the fresh closing peak of 46,961 levels, up 70 points or 0.15 per cent. The index hit a record high of 47,026 in the opening deals but erased gains on sell-off in large private banks, metals and realty stocks.

At close, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, State Bank of India (SBI), and ICICI Bank (up between 1.4 per cent and 2.6 per cent) were the top gainers while IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, ONGC, and Maruti Suzuki ended the day as top laggards.

The Nifty50 index, on the other hand, ended at 13,760.5 levels, up 20 points or 0.14 per cent.

On a weekly basis, both, the Sensex and Nifty indices have advanced nearly 2 per cent.

