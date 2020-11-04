Sensex ends 355 points higher, Nifty above 11,900

The Indian stock market ended nearly a per cent higher on Wednesday ahead of the US Presidential election outcome.

The Sensex ended 355 points higher at 40,616 while the Nifty rose 95 points to settle at 11,908.

Domestic IT shares were carried by the rise of the dollar and additional support from pharma stocks and Reliance Industries.

Global markets

Share markets were whipsawed, while bonds and the dollar gained on Wednesday as results from the US presidential election proved far closer than polls had predicted, potentially leaving the outcome in doubt for days or weeks.

US equity futures went on a wild ride, rising then falling, climbing again as the voting seemed to favour Trump only to sag once more as the president vowed to make a Supreme Court challenge.

(With inputs from Reuters)