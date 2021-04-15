Sensex ends 260 points up, tops 48,800, Nifty at 14,581

Stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Thursday's volatile session higher led by gains in metals and pharma stocks. Midcap and smallcap indices ended flat. Auto and FMCG indices ended in red.

The BSE barometer Sensex ended 259.6 points, or 0.5 per cent, higher at 48,803.7 levels while the NSE's Nifty50 settled at 14,581 levels, up 76.6 points or 0.5 per cent supported by gains in heavyweights like TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS, HDFC, Reliance Industries, ONGC, and Axis Bank. These stocks gained in the range of 1 per cent to 4 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, gains were witnessed in metals, pharma, IT, Financial Services and Private Banks, while the Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty PSU Bank indices ended in the red. TCS, Wipro, Cipla, ONGC and ICICI Bank were the top Nifty50 gainers, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were the top losers.

Global markets

Asian shares slipped on Thursday dragged down by Chinese stocks as recent upbeat economic data raised fears of monetary policy tightening. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 per cent while New Zealand's benchmark index fell 0.9 per cent. Japan's Nikkei, however, finished 0.07 per cent higher.

Chinese shares stumbled with the blue-chip CSI300 index down 0.9 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropping 0.8 per cent.

On the other hand, European shares hit a record peak on rising commodity prices. The pan-European STOXX 600 index and UK’s commodity-heavy FTSE 100 gained 0.3 per cent each.

