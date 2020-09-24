Sensex ends 1,115 points lower, Nifty below 10,850 following global selloff

Domestic stock market indices ended nearly 3 percent lower on Thursday following a global selloff in stocks as fears of fresh pandemic restrictions kept domestic investors jittery.

All sectoral indices also witnessed deep cuts led by the metal, IT, auto, and bank indices down 3-4.5 percent each. The Sensex ended over 1,100 points lower at 36,553 while the broader Nifty50 index slumped 3% to 10,805.

World markets were bathed in a sea of red as fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections in major economies and lack of fresh stimulus from central banks clobbered sentiment.

Foreign investors sold a net $241 million worth of Indian stocks so far this week.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar against a basket of six major currencies, stood at two-month high of 94.480 today.

All sectoral indices closed with losses, with BSE IT index dropping 4.45 per cent, followed by teck, auto, metal, realty, basic materials, bankex and finance.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap gauges lost as much as 2.28 per cent.

In the forex market, the rupee depreciated 32 paise to finish at 73.89 against the US dollar.

In rest of Asia, South Korea's KOSPI index plunged 2.59 per cent. Markets in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed with losses of up to 1.82 per cent.

Bourses in Europe too started off on a weak note.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.22 per cent lower at USD 41.68 per barrel.

