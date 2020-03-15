Saudi Aramco reports 21 per cent drop in 2019 profits

Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco said on Sunday its 2019 profit fell almost 21% due to lower crude oil prices and a drop in production volumes, reported news agency Reuters.

Aramco posted a net profit of 330.69 billion Saudi riyal ($88.11 billion) after zakat and tax in the period ended Dec. 31, down from 416.52 billion riyals a year earlier, the report added.

Analysts expected Aramco to post a net profit of 346.6 billion riyals ($92.35 billion) in 2019, according to an estimate of 15 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Aramco, the world's top oil-producing company, raised $29.4 billion in a record initial public offering in December last year.

