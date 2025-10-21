Samvat 2082: Will Nifty cross 30000? Here's what experts say

Experts have predicted that the new Samvat year 2082 will likelywitness strong and stable performance in the Indian stock markets, after a lackluster Samvat 2081. They have projected double-digit growth driven by robust domestic fundamentals, easing inflation, policy reforms, and renewed foreign investor interest.

Samvat 2081 was fraught with high volatility and single-digit returns. The below-par performancecan be attributed to trade tensionsexacerbatedby Donald Trump's tariffs and geopolitical uncertainties.

Experts, however, highlighted that the markets are set to emerge out of the consolidation phase and can witness sustained upside.

What experts said

Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga said that the new Samvatyearwill bring brighter market performance. He said Nifty will reach 30000 by next Diwali, and BSE Sensex will reach 95000.

"The new Samvat year is poised for a stronger, more stable performance than the last, with a gradual but sustained upside, driven primarily by domestic fundamentals. We project Nifty at 30,000 by the next Diwali. The BSE Sensex is expected to target levels around 95,000," he said.

He said that factors like FII inflows, an expected India-US trade deal may provide a strong base for market stability.

He said stocks linked to banking and financials, automobiles, capital goods, infrastructure, and FMCG may see upside.

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, said India's high valuations, single-digit earnings growth over the past six quarters, and persistent selling by promoters could weigh on sentiment.

"Last Samvat wasn't exactly a blockbuster for the Nifty; it lagged most global markets. Fundamentals change over time. In the near to medium term, there is a tug of war between FPIs and Promoters on one side and DIIs and Retail investors on the other side," he said.

He also warned that markets could see acorrection. "If this money is spent on swadeshi goods and services, the earnings growth will be higher than market expectations," Shah added.