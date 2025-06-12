/Samsung assembled more phones in India than Apple in 2024. But how is India the real winner?

Samsung assembled more mobile phones in India than Apple last year—but 2025 is shaping up o be an even bigger milestone for India itself.

Fuelled by export demand from both global giants, the country is on track to capture a record 20 per cent share of global smartphone manufacturing output, according to a report by Counterpoint Research.

India’s rise comes as global smartphone production slows overall, with 2025 output expected to fall one per cent year-on-year due to weaker demand and tariff pressures. Still, India is expected to grow in double digits, thanks to the momentum from Apple and Samsung and sustained policy support aimed at boosting domestic electronics production.

“India has emerged as the top growth market for smartphone manufacturing,” said Prachir Singh, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint. “After nearly a decade of refining its production ecosystem, the country is now equipped to handle large-scale, high-complexity manufacturing.”

Apple, Samsung bet big on India amid China slowdown

While Apple has been rapidly expanding its local manufacturing footprint in India—with its contract partners Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron ramping up operations—it was Samsung that outpaced the iPhone maker in unit production in 2024, according to the Business Standardreport.

Samsung, which operates the world’s largest mobile phone factory in Noida, continues to dominate mass production, especially in mid-range models. Apple, on the other hand, has seen an exponential rise in its India manufacturing base, now assembling over 14 per cent of all iPhones in the country, up from just 1 per cent in 2019.

The push by both companies reflects a wider realignment in global supply chains. Tariffs and geopolitical tensions have made China less attractive as a manufacturing hub, forcing companies to diversify operations.

India and Vietnam have emerged as the top alternatives, but India’s scale, workforce, and proactive policy environment give it a long-term edge.

Tariffs, schemes, and the global shift away from China

Counterpoint’s data shows that over 90 per cent of smartphone production in 2024 came from China, India, and Vietnam. But China’s dominance is under pressure. With US-China trade tensions escalating and tariffs cutting into margins, production from the world’s largest smartphone maker is projected to decline in 2025.

Given the current geopolitical conditions, shifting away from China has almost become a necessity for companies that depend heavily on China. And India is positioned very well with its robust EMS (electronics components manufacturing) ecosystem and government-backed incentives to take maximum advantage of the situation.

The Indian government has been aggressive in attracting electronics manufacturing through initiatives like the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. More recently, it launched the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), aimed at deepening India’s component supply chain—a critical step in reducing dependence on imports.

India’s ecosystem matures

Analysts say India is not just winning on volume but also improving in quality and sophistication of manufacturing. Local firms are now contributing to higher-value assembly and testing, and EMS players are scaling up capacity and capabilities.

However, experts caution that matching China’s scale and complexity will still take time.

With policy, production, and private investment aligned, 2025 could be a defining year for India’s position in the global smartphone supply chain—with Apple and Samsung leading the charge.

(With inputs from agencies)