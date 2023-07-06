Ruble Retreat: Failed rebellion sends Russian currency into tailspin

The Russian ruble experienced a significant decline following the failed mutiny attempt by Wagner mercenaries last month, causing the currency to breach a key threshold against the U.S. dollar, Bloomberg reported. Kremlin officials have expressed concerns as the ruble traded near 91 per U.S. dollar on Wednesday, extending its 3 per cent fall in the wake of the rebellion.

Ruble's Rollercoaster Ride

The currency's latest drop signifies that it has surpassed the crucial range of 80-90 rubles per U.S. dollar, initially considered optimal by First Russian Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov. The ongoing unrest in Russia, exacerbated by economic headwinds and sanctions resulting from the country's invasion of Ukraine, has contributed to the ruble's poor performance throughout 2023. Investors closely monitor the impact of Western trade restrictions and increased military spending on the Russian economy.

Since the beginning of the year, the ruble has experienced a significant depreciation, with its value against the dollar plummeting by 21 per cent. The diminishing value of the ruble has led many currency holders to seek alternative options, resulting in a rise in retail deposits held in other countries. According to a recent analysis by Bloomberg Economics, retail deposits held in foreign currencies have surged to $43.5 billion from early 2022 through May 2023. Furthermore, 15 regions within Russia have witnessed a substantial increase in demand for alternative currencies, reaching levels as high as 70-80 per cent immediately after the Wagner Group's mutiny attempt, as highlighted by Belousov.

Ruble's Reliance On Other Currencies

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has started relying more heavily on other currencies, particularly China's yuan. In February, Russia's finance ministry revealed that the government had begun selling its $54 billion yuan reserves to compensate for declining energy revenues. This shift in currency reserves emphasizes Russia's attempt to diversify its holdings in response to the economic challenges it faces.

The international community will closely observe how Russia addresses its economic challenges and navigates the complexities arising from ongoing conflicts and global trade restrictions. The fate of the ruble will continue to have significant implications for the Russian economy and regional and global financial markets.