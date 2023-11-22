Richard Teng is new Binance CEO amid regulatory changes

As part of a comprehensive deal to settle a US criminal investigation against ex-CEO Changpeng Zhao, Richard Teng assumed the role of CEO at Binance on Tuesday.

The leadership transition at Binance follows Changpeng Zhao's guilty plea to anti-money laundering violations and an agreement to pay a $50 million fine. The deal agreed upon with the Justice Department, aims to keep Binance operational amid a shifting regulatory landscape.

According to Bloomberg, Zhao's agreement to step down marks a pivotal moment for Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, as Teng, a civil servant-turned-crypto executive, steps into the leadership role.

Teng is now responsible for running Binance through the aftermath of the Justice Department's lengthy investigation. In an X post, he stated that his main goals will be to reassure Binance's 150 million users about its "strength, security, and safety" and work with authorities "to uphold high standards globally."

Teng's appointment as CEO comes at a critical juncture for Binance, as it faces increased regulatory scrutiny across key jurisdictions. The shift in leadership is part of a broader effort to rebuild trust and confidence among Binance's 150 million users.

Teng, who previously served as head of all regional markets outside the US, is well-positioned to guide the company through the evolving regulatory landscape. His role includes the challenging task of restoring Binance's dominance in the digital-asset markets following the setbacks of 2022, which saw a decline in its influence amidst regulatory probes and challenges from competitors like FTX.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)