The Reserve Bank of India(RBI), the country's apex bank, will sell four dated Government Securities for a total notified amount of Rs 32,000 crore. The auction will be held on October 31. The final settlement will take place on November 3.
The central government will have the option to retain anadditional subscription of up to Rs 2,000 crore against each of these securities.
The auction will be conducted by the RBI's Mumbai office. Bids will have to be submitted electronically through the RBI's Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system).
The results of the auction will be announced same day. Bidders who win the auction will have to make payments by November 3, 2025.
Bids for underwriting the Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) portion can be submitted by Primary Dealers between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on the day of the auction.
Government securities are debt instruments that can be traded. They are issued by central or state governments. They are raised to generate funds for public expenditure. They are one of the safest investment options because the Government of India guaranteesthem. They provide investors with a regular income stream through interest payments, while the principal amount is returned upon maturity. It also gives a fixed amount of interest.