The Reserve Bank of India(RBI), the country's apex bank, will sell four dated Government Securities for a total notified amount of Rs 32,000 crore. The auction will be held on October 31. The final settlement will take place on November 3.

Four types of government securities will be auctioned off. They are:

5.91 per cent Government Security 2028, maturing on June 30, 2028, for a notified amount of Rs 9,000 crore. 6.28 per cent Government Security 2032, maturing on July 14, 2032, for Rs 11,000 crore. 7.24 per cent Government Security 2055, maturing on August 18, 2055, for Rs 7,000 crore. 6.98 per cent Government of India Sovereign Green Bond (SGrB) 2054, maturing on December 16, 2054, for a notified amount of Rs 5,000 crore.

The central government will have the option to retain anadditional subscription of up to Rs 2,000 crore against each of these securities.

How will the auction take place?

The auction will be conducted by the RBI's Mumbai office. Bids will have to be submitted electronically through the RBI's Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system).

The results of the auction will be announced same day. Bidders who win the auction will have to make payments by November 3, 2025.

Bids for underwriting the Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) portion can be submitted by Primary Dealers between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on the day of the auction.

What are government securities?