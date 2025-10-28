Google Preferred
Vaibhav Tiwari
Edited By Vaibhav Tiwari
Published: Oct 28, 2025, 13:59 IST | Updated: Oct 28, 2025, 13:59 IST
RBI to sell off 4 government securities | Full details of auction

Government securities are debt instruments that can be traded. Photograph: (ANI file photo)

Story highlights

RBI to auction off securities: The auction will be conducted by the RBI's Mumbai office. Bids will have to be submitted electronically through the RBI's Core Banking Solution.

The Reserve Bank of India(RBI), the country's apex bank, will sell four dated Government Securities for a total notified amount of Rs 32,000 crore. The auction will be held on October 31. The final settlement will take place on November 3.

Four types of government securities will be auctioned off. They are:

  1. 5.91 per cent Government Security 2028, maturing on June 30, 2028, for a notified amount of Rs 9,000 crore.
  2. 6.28 per cent Government Security 2032, maturing on July 14, 2032, for Rs 11,000 crore.
  3. 7.24 per cent Government Security 2055, maturing on August 18, 2055, for Rs 7,000 crore.
  4. 6.98 per cent Government of India Sovereign Green Bond (SGrB) 2054, maturing on December 16, 2054, for a notified amount of Rs 5,000 crore.
The central government will have the option to retain anadditional subscription of up to Rs 2,000 crore against each of these securities.

How will the auction take place?

The auction will be conducted by the RBI's Mumbai office. Bids will have to be submitted electronically through the RBI's Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system).
The results of the auction will be announced same day. Bidders who win the auction will have to make payments by November 3, 2025.

Bids for underwriting the Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) portion can be submitted by Primary Dealers between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on the day of the auction.

What are government securities?

Government securities are debt instruments that can be traded. They are issued by central or state governments. They are raised to generate funds for public expenditure. They are one of the safest investment options because the Government of India guaranteesthem. They provide investors with a regular income stream through interest payments, while the principal amount is returned upon maturity. It also gives a fixed amount of interest.

