RBI slaps Paytm Payments Bank with a massive penalty. Here's why 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5.39 crore ($650,000) on Paytm Payments Bank for its failure to comply with Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and other specific regulatory provisions, as explicitly revealed in a press release issued by the central bank.

“This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI conferred under the provisions of Section 47A(1)(c) read with Section 46(4)(i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949," the press release said.

The penalty, according to the RBI's statement, is a response to Paytm Payments Bank's non-compliance with several key regulatory directives, including the 'Reserve Bank of India (Know Your Customer (KYC)) Directions, 2016,' 'RBI Guidelines for Licensing of Payments Banks,' 'Cyber security framework in banks,' and 'Securing mobile banking applications including UPI ecosystem'.

It is essential to note that this penalty focuses solely on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and does not intend to assess the validity of any transactions or agreements between the bank and its customers, as emphasised by the RBI.

According to a Moneycontrol report, the action against Paytm Payments Bank was initiated following a comprehensive review by the RBI, which revealed several instances of non-compliance.

The bank failed to correctly identify the beneficial owner for entities utilising its payout services, omitted the monitoring of payout transactions and risk profiling for these entities, and exceeded the regulatory ceiling for the end-of-the-day balance in certain customer advance accounts related to payout services. The central bank's statement highlighted these transgressions, stating, "It was also revealed that the bank did not monitor payout transactions and carry out risk profiling of entities availing payout services."

Furthermore, the bank reported a cyber security incident with a delay, neglected to implement control measures related to 'SMS delivery receipt check,' and its Virtual Customer Identification Process (V-CIP) infrastructure did not prevent connections from IP addresses outside India. The RBI was unequivocal in its notice to Paytm Payments Bank, stating, "A notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the directions."

Following the bank's response to the notice and oral submissions made during a personal hearing, the RBI concluded that the charges of non-compliance were valid, thereby justifying the imposition of the monetary penalty.