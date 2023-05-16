PVR INOX's Box Office blues: A quarter marked by major losses

PVR INOX Ltd, the leading multiplex operator in India, on Monday announced a staggering quarterly loss of 3.33 billion rupees ($40.72 million) in its fourth quarter (January-March 2023) report.

PVR INOX will close down 50 underperforming cinemas in the next six months, to optimise operations and reallocate resources for future growth and stability.

The quarter's revenue stood at 11.43 billion rupees, while total expenses amounted to 13.64 billion rupees.

This significant setback can be attributed to one-time impairment charges and expenses incurred due to the planned closures of 50 underperforming cinemas in the next six months.

This quarter's financial report marks the first consolidated results for PVR INOX since the completion of the merger, providing a comprehensive snapshot of their combined performance.

Average ticket prices experienced a slight decline from 244 rupees to 239 rupees compared to the previous quarter. Additionally, the average food and beverage spend per patron decreased from 133 rupees to 119 rupees.

Despite the quarterly loss, shares of the company closed 1.2 percent higher on Monday, signaling investor confidence in PVR INOX's ability to navigate these challenging times and bounce back stronger.

PVR INOX looks to bounce back

The multiplex giant plans to open 150-175 additional screens in 2023-24, which underscores their determination to recapture the imagination of moviegoers and restore the grandeur of the silver screen experience.

Despite recent volatility at the box office, PVR INOX expresses confidence in the industry's stabilization over the next two to three quarters.

It is also counting on 'big screen spectacle' films recently emerging as bright spots. Bollywood hit 'Pathaan' managed to attract customers during the quarter, alongside Hollywood films like 'Ant-man and The Wasp - Quantamania' and 'John Wick-4', which delivered commendable performances, providing a glimmer of hope for the company.