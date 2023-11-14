PRS Oberoi, pioneer of luxury hospitality, passes away at 94 

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, fondly known as PRS Oberoi and hailed as the doyen of Indian hospitality, passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 94, leaving behind a legacy that transformed the landscape of luxury hotels in India and beyond.

Born in 1929, PRS Oberoi was the executive chairman of EIH Limited, the flagship company of The Oberoi Group. His creative direction not only transformed the Indian hotel industry, but it also paved the way for the founding of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, making the Oberoi name a byword for upscale accommodations.

Renowned for his global contributions, Oberoi received the Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the International Luxury Travel Market in 2012.

Recognised as the '2010 Corporate Hotelier of the World' by HOTELS magazine, he was hailed as the "founder father of modern luxury hospitality in India."

The Oberoi Group became one of the world's top chains of luxury hotels thanks to PR Singh Oberoi's lasting influence on the luxury travel scene, which was demonstrated by the development of upmarket properties in strategic cities.