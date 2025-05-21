Price cuts and declining profitability weigh on China's electric vehicle industry

China’s electric vehicle (EV) industry is facing significant challenges as fierce price competition, declining profit margins, and mounting costs put pressure on manufacturers.

According to a recent report by J.P. Morgan Chase, average discounts on vehicles reached a record high of 16.8 per cent in April, nearly double the 8.3 per cent discount seen in 2024 overall. This aggressive price war has slashed profit margins for most EV makers to around 10 per cent this year, a significant decline from about 20 per cent just four years ago.

The situation is worsened by the fact that only three out of more than 50 EV manufacturers in China—BYD, Li Auto, and Seres—are currently profitable. These companies, along with a handful of others, are navigating a brutally competitive market that has made it more difficult to balance development and marketing costs while maintaining any semblance of profitability.

Small players struggling

As the price war intensifies, many smaller EV startups are struggling to survive. With a combination of high development costs, increased marketing spend, and shrinking margins, many smaller manufacturers have yet to post a profit. The situation has led analysts to predict consolidation in the sector, with smaller players likely to be either acquired or forced out of the market altogether.

In response to the mounting pressure, several of China’s four major publicly traded premium EV makers—including Nio, Xpeng, Geely’s Zeekr unit, and Stellantis-backed Leapmotor—have announced restructuring plans to stem their losses.

Despite these financial challenges, the Chinese government has not been able to rein in the price war. Industry officials and the government in Beijing have called for an end to the price war, but the market has failed to respond. Even with calls for price discipline, the brutal discounts continue, and there has been little sign of a significant surge in demand for EVs.

Exports provide a potential lifeline

While domestic pressures remain severe, Chinese EV manufacturers have found some relief in export markets. The demand for Chinese-made electric cars abroad has been growing steadily, with EVs accounting for 33 per cent of China’s total vehicle exports in the first four months of 2025. This figure is up from around 25 per cent in the past two years. In April, pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles accounted for 38 per cent of the country’s outbound shipments.

Analysts believe that exports could help shore up profitability for Chinese EV manufacturers in the face of fierce domestic competition.

JPMorgan has forecast that Chinese EVs will comprise 80 per cent of China's car market by 2030, a significant leap from the 43 per cent share they held between January and April of 2025. However, even as exports rise, the path to profitability for domestic EV makers remains a challenge.

BYD changing gears quickly

Amid these financial pressures, BYD, China’s largest electric vehicle assembler, is attempting to stay ahead of the competition by offering advanced autonomous driving features in many of its models, including those priced as low as $9,555. BYD has rolled out its “God’s Eye” advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) across nearly all its models priced above 100,000 yuan ($13,688), including some of its most affordable vehicles like the Seagull, which starts at just 69,800 yuan.

This move, which undercuts competitors such as Tesla, has sparked excitement in the market, as analysts believe it could help BYD differentiate itself and avoid the margins squeeze currently affecting many of its rivals.

BYD’s founder, Wang Chuanfu, has even suggested that smart driving features could become as essential as seatbelts or airbags in the future, further cementing the company's position as a leader in the EV sector. However, other manufacturers, including Xpeng, will face tremendous pressure to keep up with these advancements, especially given BYD’s ability to offer such technologies at lower price points.

The road ahead for China's EV makers

Despite the intense price war and declining margins, there is a clear path forward for Chinese EV makers. Experts believe that exports will be crucial for the future profitability of Chinese manufacturers. Meanwhile, the continued rise of smart driving and technological innovations from companies like BYD could help drive sales in both domestic and international markets.

Nevertheless, the short-term outlook for Chinese EV manufacturers remains clouded. With most players in the sector struggling to achieve profitability, the ongoing price war shows little sign of abating, leaving many smaller firms vulnerable. As the market consolidates, it will be interesting to see whether the winners of the EV battle will be those who can offer affordable prices or those who can innovate and bring new technologies to the table.