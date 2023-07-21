Poop emoji in Twitter email auto-reply to be changed to THIS

Elon Musk is changing the way Twitter treats media queries as per a comment dropped by the Tesla CEO on a post by a social media user. Usually, when any media outlet approaches Twitter for queries, the company reacts with an auto-reply message which is a poop emoji.

Musk, a billionaire, after taking over Twitter, has been making quite a number of changes to the microblogging website. One of these changes was when in the month of March Musk announced that journos who seek to ask questions to Twitter will get a poop emoji in response.

So what happened?

A Twitter user, Shibetoshi Nakamoto, shared a screenshot of an article that stated, "Twitter responded to a request for comment by sending a poop emoji, as is its standard practice." Captioning the post, the user wrote, "Every time I see an article mention this it amuses me… why do they bother trying though?"

How did Musk respond?

Responding to this post, Musk wrote, "We are changing the auto-reply from 💩 to a “We will get back to you soon” infinite loop."

"Or maybe a “Check with us again tomorrow” loop" he added.

After the tweet by the Tesla CEO went viral, netizens started to react to his post. Soon enough, the post ended up amassing a barrage of comments. The tweet, which was posted by Musk in the morning, received more than 4,000 likes and over three lakh views.

Joining the Twitter thread was also the Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarcino. The newly appointed CEO reacted to the post with two clapping emojis.

Netizens react

The internet exploded with hilarious comments. One user reacted, "Email response is stuck in the mail."

"We will get back to you soon. Please don’t send additional emails, as it'll move your request to the bottom of our queue and delay our response to you," another user added. "When 'tomorrow' finally comes but you're still millions deep in the queue," one Twitter user said.

"Please hold while we connect you Infinite" and "Or the classic, “I am connecting you to a real person” loop", were some of the other comments where Twitter users got creative.

