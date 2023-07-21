Biden orders 'lower stairs' on Air Force One, opt for loafers to avoid tripping

United States President Joe Biden reportedly has been using "lower stairs" to board Air Force One and avoid falling on the staircase, according to a report published in Politico which emphasised the "intentional shift" in the efforts being made to make the travel of the president easier.

As reported by the Politico, two advisers of Biden have "privately acknowledged an intentional shift to steer the 80-year-old president to the lower stairs more often to make his travel easier and limit the possibility for missteps". The media outlet further emphasised that President Biden was sporting sneakers and not shoes recently.

"The sneakers are another concession to comfort necessitated by age," reported Politico. "One person close to the president said Biden used to always resist wearing anything other than dress shoes, believing that any other footwear look was unpresidential. But he has eased up on that stance in recent months," the report added.

When White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked by Bloomberg’s Justin Sink about the changes reported by the media and if the president was facing "mobility problems", Jean-Pierre responded, "I don’t have any decision process to walk through. I’m sure there’s a protocol that’s used for the — for Air Force One. I just don’t have one."

Concerns over Biden's fitness

Multiple times, President Biden has tripped while walking up the stairs of Air Force One. The media outlet said that the president's aides have been doing everything they can to "limit situations where any signs of physical frailty might be on heightened display."

According to Politico, shorter stairs are generally used by presidents during bad weather.

Concerns have been expressed by democrats, voters and President Biden's aides over the age of the president and his ability to continue a second term, as he campaigns for 2024 re-election. His age has been touted by President Biden as an advantage. While speaking to MSNBC in an interview in May, he said that he knows "more than the vast majority of people."

"Because I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom. I know more than the vast majority of people. I’m more experienced than anybody who has ever run for the office and I think I've proven myself to be honourable as well as also effective," Biden said.

