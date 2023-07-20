Republican Greene Marjorie criticised for showing explicit photos of Hunter Biden at congressional hearing

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing criticism for showing explicit photographs of United States President Joe Biden's son Hunter during a congressional hearing. According to a report by the Independent on Thursday, Greene showed these photographs of Hunter during a Republican-led oversight committee hearing regarding IRS whistleblowers connected to an investigation into him and his father.

Greene held up a series of posters with images of Hunter naked and photos of him engaging in sexual acts. Started her questioning in the case, Greene said, "Before we begin, I would like to let the committee and everyone watching at home that parental discretion is advised.

One of the posters said that Hunter recorded multiple sex tapes with a prostitute he had paid for out of his law firm's bank. In another poster, which depicted a blown-up ticket, the Republican pointed to Hunter’s name saying it showed that he purchased the ticket “for this woman,” pointing to a woman’s naked bottom half.

“I would like to point out that if he was purchasing a plane ticket for her for sex and travelling across state lines, do you believe that to be a violation of the Mann Act?” she added.

The criticism and the defence

As Greene went on to show more explicit photos of Hunter, Democrat Jamie Raskin intejected, ""Should we be displaying this in the committee?

And then the criticism on social media followed. Taking to Twitter, Congressman Robert Garcia tweeted, "Majorie Taylor Greene is literally showing d***k pics at our Oversight hearing. Aaron Rupar, a journalist, said, “Your taxpayer dollars paid for Marjorie Taylor Greene to print Hunter Biden nudes on poster board so she could pull this stunt during a House hearing.”

“The GOP is getting teachers fired for teaching sex ed while the GOP shows porn on the House floor,” the Lincoln Project tweeted.

Backing Greene, Florida Republican Byron Donalds tweeted, “According to @RepRaskin & @danielsgoldman, the explicit images of Hunter Biden presented by @RepMTG are TOO RACY for the Oversight Committee & demanded they go away. These are the same Democrats that want this material IN OUR KIDS’ SCHOOLS. Please spare me the outrage.”

