Philippines eyes India’s fast‑growing outbound market with visa‑free access

In a significant boost for Indian globetrotters, the Philippines has officially announced visa-free entry for Indian nationals starting June 8, 2025, for tourism purposes. The decision comes as part of the country’s strategy to expand its tourism base and tap into one of the world's fastest-growing outbound travel markets.

The initiative follows a 12 per cent increase in Indian tourist arrivals to the Philippines in 2024, with nearly 80,000 Indian visitors making their way to the archipelago. Although Indian travellers still account for a small slice of the 5 million total tourist arrivals last year, Philippine authorities are betting big on India’s booming travel demand.

Visa-free entry explained

The new visa-free regime for Indians has categories based on eligibility, offering either a 14-day or 30-day stay without requiring a visa.

Category 1: 14-day visa-free stay

Indian passport holders can now enter the Philippines for up to 14 days without a visa, provided they meet the following requirements:

Passport valid for at least six months beyond the intended stay

Confirmed hotel bookings in the Philippines

A return or onwardtravel ticket

Proof of sufficient financial means for the trip

No prior immigration violations in the Philippines

This category targets tourists visiting for short vacations and leisure travel.

Category 2: 30-day visa-free stay

Indian citizens who hold valid visas or permanent residency in specific countries are eligible for 30 days of visa-free travel. Qualifying nations include the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, Singapore and Schengen Area countries.

Eligible travellers must present:

A valid visa or residence permit from the above countries

A clean immigration history

Confirmed travel itinerary, including return or onward tickets

In parallel, the existing e-visa platform remains operational for those seeking longer stays or alternate visa types.

India’s outbound travel boom

The Philippines’ visa-free move is not a coincidence; it aligns with a boom in Indian outbound tourism. In 2024 alone, more than 30 million Indians travelled abroad, with that number projected to climb even higher in 2025.

According to data from India’s Ministry of Tourism, 5.09 million Indians had already travelled overseas in the first two months of 2025, indicating a 6 per cent year-on-year increase.

A recent report by Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel found that 84 per cent of Indian travellers plan to increase their travel frequency and spend 20-50 per cent more on holidays this year.

The shift is driven by rising incomes, a growing middle class (now at 31 per cent and set to hit 60 per cent by 2047), and a strong cultural shift toward experiential travel.

This rise has led many countries to compete for Indian tourists, with nations like Japan, South Africa, Dubai, and Thailand simplifying visa processes or offering visa-on-arrival options.

According to the report, 44 per cent of respondents are more likely to visit countries offering simplified visa processes like e-visas or visa-on-arrival options such as Thailand, Malaysia, the UAE, and Sri Lanka, while countries that issue long-term visas, like Australia, Japan, and the US, are also witnessing an uptick.

Vietnam saw a 231 per cent surge in Indian arrivals since launching its e-visa in 2015. Now, the Philippines is stepping up with its own simplified visa policy.

By 2040, the number of international tourist departures from India could hit 90 million, not far from the 104 million Chinese tourists who travelled in 2019. However, research suggests that Chinese holidaymakers are increasingly deciding to travel at home, which means that Indian tourists may soon overtake them.

Philippines: A rising star on Indian itineraries?

With Southeast Asia becoming increasingly popular among Indian tourists, the Philippines’ new policy appears tailor-made to capture a larger share of this growing market.

In a study of travel trends in India, online travel platform Booking.com found that Indian tourists typically book their trip at the last minute. It suggests that Indians spend just 30 days planning a holiday on average, compared with 63 days for Americans and 90 days for Brits.

Time-consuming visa requirements do not fit in the last-minute planning of Indians, and hence they opt for easier and more welcoming destinations instead.

Adding further momentum, Air India announced new non-stop flights between Delhi and Manila, starting October 1, 2025. The service will operate five times a week, providing direct and convenient access to the Philippines from India, a first for the two nations.

According to official data, the contribution of the travel and tourism sector in the island nation’s economy saw a remarkable increase of 25 per cent year-on-year, soaring 7.1 per cent above the previous 2019 peak.

Travel and tourism represented more than one fifth (21.3 per cent) of the country’s economy in 2024, underscoring the sector’s critical role in supporting the nation and its local communities.

This growth is a testament to the government’s efforts in enhancing tourism infrastructure, with efforts underway to upgrade regional airports to alleviate congestion at Manila's main airport and make travel more accessible.

With over 7,000 islands, white-sand beaches, and tropical destinations, the Philippines offers Indian tourists the appeal of Southeast Asia without the visa headaches. Coupled with friendly locals, a low cost of living, and increasing flight connectivity, the Philippines could soon find itself on more Indian bucket lists.

The introduction of a digital nomad visa, announced by President Bongbong Marcos, will further diversify the types of Indian travellers visiting the Philippines, from short-term tourists to long-stay professionals and remote workers.