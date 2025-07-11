Pharmaceutical industry braces for impact as Trump threatens 200% tariffs

The global pharmaceutical industry is on high alert as US President Donald Trump renews his threat to impose sweeping 200 per cent tariffs on imported pharmaceutical products. The unprecedented proposal, expected to be formally announced in the coming weeks, would give drug manufacturers just 12 to 18 months to shift production to the United States or face steep import duties. The industry, which has long operated under an exemption from customs duties, now faces a potentially seismic shift in its global supply chain structure.

This threat follows the April launch of a Section 232 national security investigation into the pharmaceutical sector and is seen as part of Trump’s broader strategy to bring drug production back to US soil and lower domestic medicine prices. While the administration has indicated that the tariffs would not be implemented immediately, the tight timeline for compliance has sparked concern across the industry. Analysts and economists warn that such measures could disrupt supply chains, raise drug prices for American consumers, and compress profit margins across the board.

Major investment plans may not be enough

In anticipation of the tariffs, several major pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis, Sanofi, Roche, and US-based Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson, have announced large-scale investments in US manufacturing. Eli Lilly alone is planning to inject $27 billion into US facilities, while other companies have pledged billions more. However, industry experts suggest that these moves, while significant, are unlikely to meet the demands of Trump’s proposed timeline. Establishing or expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing sites typically takes four to five years due to regulatory, logistical, and operational complexities.

Although the administration is expected to offer a grace period of up to 18 months, companies argue that this is not nearly enough time to fully reconfigure manufacturing processes and obtain necessary approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration. Delays in this transition could lead to drug shortages, particularly in treatments that rely heavily on global supply chains or involve active pharmaceutical ingredients sourced from countries like India, China, and Ireland.

Global trade tensions and sectoral fallout

The looming tariff threat comes at a time of heightened global trade tensions, with the pharmaceutical sector increasingly caught in the crossfire. The US remains the largest export market for European drugmakers, accounting for over a third of their non-EU sales and contributing significantly to their trade surpluses. Ireland, a key manufacturing hub hosting 12 of the world’s largest drugmakers, saw pharmaceutical exports to the US skyrocket earlier this year but now faces a potential blow to its trade-dependent economy.

Meanwhile, Switzerland and the European Union (EU) continue to negotiate potential carve-outs in their respective trade talks with Washington. The recent US-UK trade deal includes language suggesting preferential treatment for British pharmaceutical products may be considered, contingent on the final findings of the ongoing Section 232 investigation.

Despite these diplomatic efforts, the lack of clarity over which companies or products may ultimately be affected is compounding uncertainty across the sector. Many smaller manufacturers and contract firms, which lack the resources to rapidly shift operations or negotiate exemptions, may find themselves particularly vulnerable.

Market reaction and economic implications

While major pharma stocks have remained relatively stable following Trump’s July 8 remarks, some firms with heavy reliance on overseas production saw modest declines. Eli Lilly’s shares dipped over 2 per cent after the announcement, reflecting investor concern about the company’s manufacturing exposure in Ireland. However, shares partially recovered, signalling that markets may be waiting for more concrete policy details before reacting further.