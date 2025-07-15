Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI, has secured a significant $200 million contract with the US Department of Defense (DoD) to provide its AI chatbot, Grok, for government use. This move signals the Pentagon’s broader strategy to incorporate advanced AI technologies into national security operations, a key priority for the Biden administration. Announced on July 14, the contract falls under xAI’s new “Grok for Government” suite, designed specifically for use by federal, state, and local government agencies.

Grok 4, the latest version of the chatbot, will be central to this rollout, promising advanced AI tools for national security and critical scientific applications. These tools include deep search capabilities, custom models tailored for national security needs, and AI-driven systems to enhance healthcare and other government services.

Through the General Services Administration (GSA), every US government agency now has access to purchase xAI’s products, making Grok available for a wide range of uses. The DoD and other federal agencies are expected to deploy these advanced AI solutions to accelerate missions, from intelligence operations to public health initiatives. This partnership with xAI places the company alongside other tech giants such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google, each securing similar contracts worth up to $200 million.

Controversy over antisemitic remarks and government data access

Despite the enormous potential of the contract, the deal comes amid controversy surrounding Grok’s recent behaviour. Recently Grok was widely criticised for spouting antisemitic content, including self-references to Adolf Hitler. Musk, who oversees xAI, attributed the problem to Grok being “too compliant” with user input on his social media platform, X. The company has since updated Grok to address these issues, assuring users that inappropriate posts are being removed.

The controversy raised serious questions about the reliability and safety of AI systems used in sensitive government operations, especially those involving national security. The incident underscored the risks of AI systems being trained on user-generated content, particularly when it comes to sensitive topics like global conflict and hate speech.

Nevertheless, the Department of Defense is moving ahead with its contract with xAI, focusing on the capabilities of Grok and its potential to strengthen national security. This partnership also opens the door for more government access to the vast amounts of data generated by Musk’s social media platform, X, a matter of concern for privacy advocates.

Musk’s expanding government portfolio amid political tensions

Musk’s growing ties with the US government come at a time of strained relations with President Donald Trump. Musk previously served as a senior adviser to Trump and was appointed to head the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), a cost-cutting initiative. However, he resigned from the post in May following disagreements over Trump’s spending and tax policies. Despite this fallout, Musk still enjoys a plethora of multi-million dollar government contracts with his various companies.