Peloton recalling treadmills after child death

Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive is recalling its Tread+ and Tread treadmill machines after injuries and a death, according to a statement by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall comes more than a month after Peloton Chief Executive Officer John Foley asked owners of its treadmills to check safety warnings after a child died in an accident involving the company's exercise equipment.

"I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's request that we recall the Tread+," Foley said in a statement.

"We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologise".

The agency said Peloton has also stopped sale and distribution of the Tread+ and continues to work on additional hardware modifications.

Peloton reports earnings on Thursday (May 6).




