Paytm’s newly launched “Card Soundbox,” enables credit, debit card payments

The launch of Card Soundbox, was announced on Monday by One97 Communications Limited (OCL), the company that controls the Paytm brand, Mint reported. According to a statement from the company, its recognisable Soundbox with “tap and pay” enables retailers to accept both mobile and card payments across all Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and RuPay networks, enabling them to grow their businesses.

With Paytm Card Soundbox, the business helps retailers with two issues: taking card payments and receiving immediate audio alerts for all payments. By fusing Soundbox with NFC (near field communication) or contactless debit and credit card payments with mobile payments, the launch of Paytm’s innovative device will revolutionise in-store transactions and increase merchant payment acceptance.

The new Soundbox, a first for the industry, gives both: the merchant and the consumer audible and visual payment confirmation via an LCD display. Merchants can take card payments up to Rs 5,000 ($60) using the built-in “tap and pay” feature of the Paytm Card Soundbox. The Made in India device uses a 4G network to provide the quickest payment alerts.

Paytm Card Soundbox improves payment alert clarity with a 4W speaker. Five days is the length of the battery life. The gadget gives warnings in 11 languages that may be modified by the retailer through the Paytm for Business app, which was created with the goal of catering to a broad merchant base. Additionally, Paytm Card Soundbox allows users of smartphones with NFC capabilities to use the tap feature to pay using their devices.

“Paytm has always been at the forefront of innovating for India’s small businesses, solving their payment and financial services problems,” Mint quoted Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO of Paytm. According to him, the introduction of Card Soundbox will significantly help merchants meet their two needs for mobile payments and card payments.

According to Gautam Aggarwal, Division President of South Asia at Mastercard, “The Paytm Card Soundbox is yet another innovation that will enable small merchants to provide a seamless digital payment experience to their customers by easily accepting contactless card payments.”

Mint also quoted NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) said, “Paytm Card Soundbox is India’s first Soundbox that will also accept contactless card payments and would further accelerate cashless transactions in the country.”