OYO implements deep cleaning and overhaul procedures through 'Spotless Stay'

OYO announced the launch of its new program called 'Spotless Stay' aimed at evaluating and maintaining the cleanliness and upkeep of hotels. As part of this initiative, OYO will conduct regular audits of its partner hotels to assess their overall condition and cleanliness.

Under the Spotless Stay program, hotels that receive high customer cleanliness ratings will be rewarded with benefits, including improved search rankings on the OYO platform. The company plans to assign on-field officers who will perform comprehensive on-ground audits of one property daily, resulting in over 3,000 monthly audits. By October 2023, OYO aims to scale the number of monthly audits to 6,000.

During the audits, the hotels will undergo meticulous assessments to evaluate various aspects such as overall maintenance and upkeep, cleanliness, in-room hygiene, upholstery and linen maintenance, and washroom cleanliness. Customer ratings received in the week leading up to the audit will also be considered.

OYO highlighted that property owners would be required to undertake thorough deep cleaning and overhaul procedures, including the replacement of upholstery, linen, sheets, and pillow covers. A follow-up audit will be conducted within one week to monitor the progress and address any areas requiring further attention. If a hotel fails to meet the necessary standards, it will be placed on a performance improvement plan to ensure compliance with the required parameters.

According to the company, the Spotless Stay initiative has already been implemented in more than 250 OYO hotels. OYO intends to enhance the quality and cleanliness of its partner hotels by proactively addressing any cleanliness issues and continuously monitoring their progress.

By introducing this program, OYO aims to reassure its customers of its commitment to providing clean and well-maintained accommodations while also impressing its investors. The Spotless Stay initiative aligns with OYO's efforts to enhance customer satisfaction and improve the brand's overall image. The program benefits customers by ensuring high cleanliness standards and provides an incentive for hotels to maintain cleanliness and hygiene, as it directly impacts their search rankings on the OYO platform.