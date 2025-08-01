OpenAI to launch first European AI data centre in Norway

OpenAI, in partnership with British cloud infrastructure provider Nscale and Norwegian energy firm Aker ASA, announced plans to build its first AI data centre in Europe. The project, named Stargate Norway, will be located near the town of Narvik in northern Norway and is set to become one of the largest AI data centres on the continent, with an initial investment of $1 billion. Scheduled to begin operations in 2024, Stargate Norway aims to support the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The centre will initially install 100,000 Nvidia processors and offer 230 megawatts (MW) of capacity, with plans to expand to 290 MW by 2026.

The facility is expected to be powered entirely by renewable energy sourced from the region’s abundant hydropower resources, aligning with OpenAI’s commitment to sustainable AI development. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasised the strategic importance of the project, stating in a video presentation, “Infrastructure like this unlocks immense potential for developers, researchers, scientists, and startups across Norway and Europe.”

A boost for European AI sovereignty

The launch of Stargate Norway comes as Europe is pushing for “sovereign AI,” ensuring that AI technologies and data processing remain within its borders. This move is seen as a response to growing concerns over data privacy and geopolitical risks, especially with AI systems processing sensitive business and government information. While not directly part of the European Union’s multibillion-dollar AI infrastructure plan, Stargate Norway will contribute to strengthening Europe’s AI ecosystem.

The project will be a joint venture, with Nscale and Aker each holding a 50 per cent stake. OpenAI will be a major customer, purchasing capacity from the data centre as it scales. The focus on European sovereignty is also reflected in the facility’s location, chosen for its cool climate, low electricity demand, and limited transmission capacity, key factors for maintaining an energy-efficient AI infrastructure.

Renewable energy and cooling innovations

Stargate Norway will be powered by renewable hydropower, further aligning with OpenAI’s sustainability goals. The centre will incorporate advanced cooling techniques, including closed-loop, direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems, to enhance efficiency and minimise energy consumption. Excess heat generated by the data centre will be used to support local low-carbon enterprises, helping to reduce its overall environmental footprint.

The project will also benefit from Nvidia’s cutting-edge GB300 Superchip processors and NVLink network technology, which are essential for handling large AI workloads. As part of its long-term vision, OpenAI plans to expand the facility’s capacity significantly, making it a key player in Europe’s AI infrastructure landscape. The announcement of Stargate Norway follows OpenAI's recent efforts to expand its AI footprint globally, including similar partnerships in the UAE and the United States. With its focus on sustainable energy, advanced technology, and European AI sovereignty, Stargate Norway is set to become a critical component of the continent’s AI future.