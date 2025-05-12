ChatGPT maker OpenAI and Microsoft are reworking the terms of their multibillion-dollar partnership in high-stakes negotiations that will enable OpenAI to go public in the future while preserving the software giant’s access to artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the Financial Times reported Sunday.

Advertisment

The outcome of these talks could reshape OpenAI's structure, moving it further from its roots as a not-for-profit research organisation into a hybrid business model. The adjustments to the terms of this partnership are pivotal for OpenAI’s continued growth and its ability to tap into funding.

A central point of contention in the ongoing negotiations is the equity stake Microsoft will hold in OpenAI’s new for-profit entity in exchange for its investment. Since its initial $1 billion investment in OpenAI in 2019, Microsoft has provided further funding, bringing its total investment to around $13 billion. In return, the software giant has gained access to OpenAI’s cutting-edge AI models and products, which are embedded in Microsoft’s offerings. As OpenAI prepares for an IPO, Microsoft is seeking to maintain its substantial access to AI technology, especially as OpenAI’s ambitions grow beyond current capabilities.

Microsoft's priority: AI access

Advertisment

The discussions revolve around revising a key contract, which currently runs through 2030, that governs Microsoft’s rights to OpenAI’s intellectual property and the revenue share model. The Financial Times reported that, according to sources familiar with the negotiations, Microsoft is willing to adjust its equity stake in OpenAI’s for-profit business in exchange for continued access to AI models developed after 2030. This would allow OpenAI to continue evolving its technology while ensuring Microsoft remains a key player in OpenAI’s future.

At the heart of this restructuring is OpenAI’s move toward a more conventional model, departing from its nonprofit origins. This shift is necessary to secure the funding needed to accelerate its work on artificial general intelligence (AGI), a field that could revolutionise numerous industries.

OpenAI’s leadership has been under pressure from investors to prioritise financial growth while still maintaining a social impact focus. Consequently, the company is in the process of converting its business arm into a public benefit corporation (PBC), which would allow it to raise additional funds while balancing profit motives with a public mission.

Advertisment

However, this transition is not without its critics. Former employees and other stakeholders have expressed concerns that shifting toward a profit-driven model may compromise OpenAI’s commitment to developing AI in a manner that benefits humanity as a whole. Despite these concerns, OpenAI executives remain confident that the changes will pave the way for continued innovation and long-term success.

Balancing compliance and values

As OpenAI moves forward with these structural changes, it faces significant pressure from investors, including Microsoft, to ensure that its new structure meets financial expectations. This challenge gets amplified by OpenAI’s need to comply with regulatory oversight. The proposed transition must be evaluated for compliance with laws ensuring that OpenAI’s nonprofit mission remains the core value of the company, even as its business arm becomes more profit-oriented.

The shift to a public benefit corporation model is seen as a strategic attempt to balance these competing interests. OpenAI’s mission to advance AGI while creating value for investors is a delicate balancing act that could have lasting implications for the company’s future. Industry experts warn that failing to implement the proposed changes could stall OpenAI’s ability to attract future investment and hinder its long-term ambitions to compete with major tech players like Google.

Ultimately, OpenAI’s future hinges on its ability to satisfy both investors and critics, navigating the complexities of its evolving corporate structure while still fulfilling its mission. As Microsoft remains a crucial partner in this venture, the outcome of the ongoing negotiations will determine whether OpenAI can successfully transition to a public entity while safeguarding its core values and mission.