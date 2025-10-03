Online Gaming Law: Regulatory body, grievance redressal - what the draft rules say

The central government has notified the draft rules banning the promotion of online money games. In August, the government banned online gambling by passing the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill in the Parliament. The bill became a law after the President's approval. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in the draft rules that they aim to regulate online gaming, promote e-sports and online social games, and ensure user safety through a structured grievance redressal mechanism.

"The central government, through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, may issue codes of practice or guidelines in relation to the categorisation of online social games for recreational, educational, skill development, or such other purposes to ensure safe and age-appropriate social gaming content," said the draft rules.

With the draft rules, the government proposes to establish the Online Gaming Authority of India. It will be a statutory body headquartered in the National Capital Region (NCR).

What will the Online Gaming Authority of India do?

This body will find out if an online game qualifies as an e-sport, an online game, or a money game. It will also maintain a registry containing the names of online social games and e-sports. It will also issue certificates of registration.

This authority will categorise and register games, inquire into complaints, impose penalties, and coordinate with financial institutions and law enforcement agencies.

All gaming companies will need certificates of registration for e-sports and social games. These certificates will be valid for a period of five years.

The rules also mandate grievance redressal mechanisms at three levels – gaming service providers, Grievance Appellate Committee, and the Online Gaming Authority.

The certificates will be cancelled or suspended if these service providers are found in contravention of the law.