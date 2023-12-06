ONDC unveils 'Build for Bharat', seeks transformative e-commerce solutions

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), joined by Google Cloud India, Antler in India, Paytm, Protean and Startup India, on Monday officially launched the 'Build for Bharat' initiative. This nationwide program aims to tackle pressing challenges in digital commerce, fostering innovation and practical solutions across various sectors.

With over 200,000 people scheduled to participate in the program, representing a varied mix of startups, enterprises, and educational institutions, the 'Build for Bharat' project is expecting a huge turnout.

This project takes an ecosystem-driven, participatory approach and is implemented in more than 50 cities with the active participation of leaders, specialists, venture capitalists, and incubators.

The 'Build for Bharat' initiative encompasses three key categories. In Category 1, 'NextGen Ventures', the focus is on propelling venture creation on ONDC, offering a pathway for aspiring founders and early-stage teams to raise capital, launch, scale companies, and incubate new businesses. Category 2, 'Scalable Solutions', welcomes participation from organisations and individuals, with a specific focus on addressing friction points faced by Network Participants. In Category 3, 'Foundation Solutions', exclusively designed for college students over 18 years of age, the aim is to identify proof of concept for the friction points faced by NPs.

Winners across these categories are set to receive a range of prizes and collaborations. Category 1 winners in 'NextGen Ventures' stand to gain exclusive opportunities from Antler in India, mentorship from established personas in the industry, and equity-free grants of up to 5 crore rupees ($600,000). Category 2 and 3 winners will receive Cloud credits from Google Cloud India, fostering further innovation in their projects.

What top industry leaders said

Speaking at the launch, Bikram Singh Bedi, the Vice President and Managing Director of Google Cloud India, said that the digital ecosystem in India faces three major issues, namely about onboarding, cataloguing and language.

Bedi noted that small businesses and sellers need to be onboarded onto the ONDC platform, which in turn shall accelerate the business. Problems surrounding cataloguing, according to him need to be addressed by the generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to enhance the ecosystem through a “seller app” for sellers to list themselves and foster discoverability.

On the issue of language, Bedi said users prefer to use platforms in their regional language and emphasised that platforms should enable users to set their language preferences to facilitate smooth usage.

Suresh Sethi, CEO of Protean eGov Technologies, spoke of the necessity of bringing centralised resources and building a network.

He also highlighted that Tech teams have a lot to build on like “teaching people how to talk to machines”. “A lot of barriers are removed when that happens," he added.

Commenting on leadership in the digital landscape, Dr. Pramod Varma, the Former Chief Architect at Aadhaar & India Stack said, “Governance has to be done with optimism, (bearing in mind) regulators and innovators have different mindsets.”

About ONDC

Founded on December 31, 2021, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry oversees the ONDC as a Section 8 business. Its goal is to democratise and decentralise e-eommerce, giving customers more options and autonomy while guaranteeing accessibility and inclusion for sellers—especially small and local enterprises. "Build for Bharat" is a big step towards transforming digital commerce in India and fits in perfectly with ONDC's mission