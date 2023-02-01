'Old political vehicles': Nirmala Sitharaman's slip-of-tongue during Budget speech will make you laugh - Watch

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 on Wednesday (February 1) in Parliament, describing it as the first Budget in India's 'Amrit Kaal' ('Golden Era'). During her speech, she tabled the new policies that were included in the Budget and hailed the existing policies.

As she presented her fifth budget presentation, the Indian finance minister made a gaffe that left the Parliament giggling. When she was speaking about the importance of vehicle replacement, she said "old political vehicles" instead of "old polluting vehicles".

The Opposition shouted to point out the mistake, but few users on social media forums think that the replacement of both "old political vehicles" and "old polluting vehicles" are "related to the betterment of our country – India".

After a brief interruption by the opposition, she continued her speech with a smile on her face, saying: "Sorry, replacing old polluting vehicles."

Watch the video here:

‘Old political vehicles…sorry, polluting’: FM's slip-of-tongue in Budget speech



“Replacing the old political…sorry, I know…replacing old polluting vehicles…maybe applicable, right?… is an important part of greening our economy,” the FM @nsitharaman joked. #Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/KzYTUWgupS — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) February 1, 2023 ×

Here are some Twitter reactions after her gaffe:

"Eradicating old political, sorry, polluting vehicle", both are relevant for the good of the Bharath.#Budget2023 — Sath Sith சத் சித் (Satheesh) JaiHind🇮🇳 (@SatheeshK_KS) February 1, 2023 ×

While talking about a scheme related 2 scrapping of old vehicles, FM Sitharaman intended 2 say, "Replacing & scrapping of old polluting vehicles", instead she said, "replacing & scrapping of old political vehicles"



Congress was d 1st to burst out in laughter !!😂#Budget2023 — कैप्टन Vyyom 💫 (@Rishhabh007) February 1, 2023 ×

While talking about a scheme related 2 scrapping of old vehicles, FM Sitharaman intended 2 say, "Replacing & scrapping of old polluting vehicles", instead she said, "replacing & scrapping of old political vehicles"



Congress was d 1st to burst out in laughter !!😂#Budget2023 — कैप्टन Vyyom 💫 (@Rishhabh007) February 1, 2023 ×

The finance minister has said that she has allocated adequate funds to scrap old vehicles owned by the central government, and states will also be supported in replacing old vehicles and ambulances. She also mentioned that this step will emerge as a crucial part of greening the economy.

Sitharaman stated that coastal shipping will be promoted as the energy-efficient and lower-cost mode of transport, both for passengers and freight, through PPP mode with viability gap funding.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE