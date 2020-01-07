Officials discuss ways to streamline GST system, curb evasion

Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey held a day-long brainstorming session on Tuesday with commissioners of state and central taxes to discuss how the Goods and Service Tax (GST) system can be streamlined for faster refunds, enhanced compliance and discourage tax evaders.

Officials debated on ways to curb fraud and evasion, check fake or huge input tax credit claims and seek bank account details of businesses to tally with their filings.

They discussed methods to curb misuse of refunds and share the best practices in revenue augmentation.

The discussions focussed on a road ahead for e-invoicing, new return system and feedback, e-way bill linking with Fastag, pendency of refunds, linkage of Aadhaar to GST registration, enforcement module use without overreach and QR codes.

This was the second all-India conference where both tax administrations came together formally to build synergy and to share their knowledge with the intent to bring about uniformity in tax administrations.

The meet deliberated on a mechanism and machinery for disseminating inter-departmental data among various agencies.

It was attended by senior officers of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, the Central Board of Direct Taxes, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management (DGARM), GSTN officials and field officers from enforcement wings.

An official statement said all major cases of fake input tax credit, export or import fraud and fraudulent refunds will now be investigated by the Income Tax Department.