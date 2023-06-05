'Office or a prison': Did an Indian ed-tech firm lock its staff down? Here's what we know

A video doing round on social media shows a security guard locking down the office door of a Gurugram-based startup near New Delhi allegedly with employees still inside.

The office space belongs to Coding Ninjas, an ed-tech startup described as a learning platform for those wanting to learn coding.

"It's due to an order," the security guard responds when asked by the person making the video why was he locking the office down.

The security guard then cited a senior executive as person behind the purported order and nodded in agreement when asked if this is to ensure that employees do not get outside. WION reached out to Coding Ninjas to verify the content seen in the viral video.

A spokesperson for the company said: "We want to clarify the incident that occurred two weeks ago was due to a regrettable action by an employee in one of our offices. The same was immediately rectified within minutes. The employee acknowledged his mistake and apologised for the inconvenience caused due to his actions. In light of the incident, the founders also personally expressed their regret and apologised to all the employees."

"This was an isolated incident and we are taking proactive measures to ensure that it will not be repeated. Disciplinary action is being taken against the concerned employee. This was an aberration at Coding Ninjas and against our values and culture as an organisation. We want to assure everyone that this action was not intentional. We regret that the inconvenience this incident has caused," the statement added. 'Is it an office or a prison': Indians on social media react to viral video Coding Ninjas did not respond to WION's query that what exact "disciplinary action" is being taken by the company against the concerned employee. The story will be updated if and when they come up with a response on the same.

At the same time, it is not yet clear what was the reason for alleged locking up of the employees by the company's executive as mentioned in the viral video.

Meanwhile, the video of the supposed incident has led to massive uproar on social media. Individuals employed in the IT sector pointed to this incidence as a case-in-point towards wider state of exploitative work culture in sectors across India.

Also watch | India@75: World's 3rd largest startup ecosystem

"Really sad to see this, hope virality of this video creates waves and toxic culture of sales led startups changes specially in ed tech space," a user commented on LinkedIn.

"Is it an office or a prison," another LinkedIn user asked.

India is the third largest tech startup ecosystem globally after the United States and China. The world's fifth largest economy has nearly 27,000 active tech startups, having added 1,300 just in 2022. In terms of the unicorns — the privately held startup companies valued at over US$1 billion each — India emerged as the third-largest hub with 68 unicorns, according to Global Unicorn Index 2023.