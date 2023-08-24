Nvidia ignites AI optimism with record results and $25 billion buyback

Nvidia far exceeded expectations with its quarterly revenue forecast on Wednesday as an artificial-intelligence boom spurred demand for its processors and announced a $25 billion stock buyback, sending its shares surging after hours.

Nvidia's estimate exceeded forecasts by billions of dollars, suggesting that the rise in generative AI technologies that can read and write in human-like ways and are almost entirely driven by Nvidia's chips shows no signs of abating.

Nvidia's extra $25 billion in buybacks of shares announced on Wednesday came as the firm's stock has already quadrupled this year, making it the first trillion-dollar semiconductor manufacturer. Investors anticipate Nvidia will be a significant beneficiary of the AI boom.

Analysts believe that demand for Nvidia's coveted AI processors exceeds supply by at least 50 percent and that the mismatch will persist for several quarters.

The chipmaker reported earnings of $2.70 per share, adjusted, surpassing the anticipated $2.09 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Nvidia revenue also exceeded predictions, with it boasting $13.51 billion compared to the estimated $11.22 billion. Whereas the net income skyrocketed from $656 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago to an impressive $6.19 billion, or $2.48 a share, this quarter.

Furthermore, Nvidia’s forward-looking forecast painted a bright picture for the current quarter. The company predicts fiscal third-quarter revenue of approximately $16 billion, towering over the $12.61 billion Refinitiv had projected. This projection implies an astonishing 170 percent growth from the same period the previous year.

Data centers, AI chips, and booming demand from cloud service providers and major internet players like Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta fueled Nvidia's data center business, raking in a whopping $10.32 billion, a 171 percent leap from last year.

Nvidia also manufactures processors for advanced graphics applications. Year on year, that business fell 24 percent to $379 million. The firm recorded $253 million in automobile revenue, a 15 percent increase over the previous year.

Furthermore, the gaming sector, which was previously Nvidia's core business, saw revenue rise 22 percent year on year to $2.49 billion, above the $2.38 billion average expectation.