Nvidia claims the US advanced new export restrictions on AI chips: Report
Story highlights
Reuters reported that the new export restrictions were set to take effect 30 days after the Biden administration announced plans to prevent nations like China, Iran, and Russia from obtaining cutting-edge artificial intelligence processors made by Nvidia and other companies on October 17.
Chip maker Nvidia said that the new restrictions on the United States' ability to sell China its premium artificial intelligence processors went into force on Monday, a week after officials extended the deadline.
According to a filing on Tuesday, Nvidia does not anticipate a short-term impact on its earnings from the change. However, the company did not provide an explanation for why the U.S. government expedited the timeline.
After launching its Gaudi 2 chip sales in China in July, Intel announced that it was "reviewing the regulations and assessing the potential impact."
The advanced AI chips A800 and H800 from Nvidia, which were both developed for the Chinese market in order to comply with prior export regulations, will not be exported anymore.
The limits also affect the Nvidia A100, H100, and L40S CPUs.
(With inputs from Reuters)
